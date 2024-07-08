Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whoops, Coronation Street accidentally leaked a major twist in an ongoing storyline that will blow fans minds - soap spoilers ahead.

Whether you're an avid fan of Coronation Street or dip in now and then, you will probably be well aware that teenager Lauren Bolton has been missing since February. Over the past few months café owner Roy Cropper, accused of her murder, has been in jail and released whilst the ‘killer’ is still on the loose.

After an update on the TV guide the ITV soap accidentally revealed that Lauren is back from the dead (gasp) in an upcoming episode. According to Digital Spy a fan shared the episode description on Reddit which read: "Lauren apologises to Roy, but gets a hostile reception from Carla."

Several men on the cobbles were linked to the teenagers’ murder with endless missing campaigns and vigil’s in the hope she would be found alive. But it was finally revealed that the ‘killer’ was solicitor Joel Deering. He was seen at her flat appearing to repeatedly hit Lauren over the head.

Now it looks like he didn’t actually kill her after all. So what does this mean, will Lauren be able to explain what really happened and where she’s been for the last few months?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

