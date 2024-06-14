Why are Coronation Street and Emmerdale not on TV tonight as both ITV soaps are removed from TV guide?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Primetime ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have been removed from Friday’s (June 14) TV schedule.
Soap fans will be disappointed tonight as two ITV soaps have been cancelled. Emmerdale usually airs from 7:30 pm on Fridays with Coronation Street following on straight after at 8:00 pm. However both soaps have been removed from the TV guide due to the Euros 2024.
The Euros 2024 kicks off tonight on ITV from 6:30 pm. Scotland will play against the hosting country Germany in the first game. England's first match is on Sunday June 16 (Father’s Day) when they play Serbia. The England game will be aired on BBC One from 7:00 pm.
As the summer of football begins, many TV shows will be affected by the games which will be aired on both BBC One and ITV from June 14 to July 14. EastEnders and Casualty will be moved to BBC Two for some episodes, whereas Emmerdale and Coronation Street will have a few hour long specials to make up for missing episodes.
If you're not a fan of football we will be keeping you to date so you don't miss out on any soap drama over the next few weeks.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.