Coronation Street and Emmerdale are removed from the TV schedule.

Primetime ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have been removed from Friday’s (June 14) TV schedule.

Soap fans will be disappointed tonight as two ITV soaps have been cancelled. Emmerdale usually airs from 7:30 pm on Fridays with Coronation Street following on straight after at 8:00 pm. However both soaps have been removed from the TV guide due to the Euros 2024.

The Euros 2024 kicks off tonight on ITV from 6:30 pm. Scotland will play against the hosting country Germany in the first game. England's first match is on Sunday June 16 (Father’s Day) when they play Serbia. The England game will be aired on BBC One from 7:00 pm.

As the summer of football begins, many TV shows will be affected by the games which will be aired on both BBC One and ITV from June 14 to July 14. EastEnders and Casualty will be moved to BBC Two for some episodes, whereas Emmerdale and Coronation Street will have a few hour long specials to make up for missing episodes.

If you're not a fan of football we will be keeping you to date so you don't miss out on any soap drama over the next few weeks.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.