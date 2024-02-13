Coronation Street | Is there an extra episode of Coronation Street this week and when is it on?
and live on Freeview channel 276
It would seem that ITV is making amends to fans of “Coronation Street” after a few weeks of the long-running soap opera being moved around due to FA Cup and Six Nations coverage which dominated television screens last week
Eagle-eyed viewers of TV guides or Electronic Program Guides might have spotted an additional episode of “Coronation Street” this week, with the usual three episodes that air weeknights expanded this week into four episodes instead. But the additional episode comes with a caveat - it means that there will not be an episode of "The Martin Lewis' Money Saving Show" on the network today, with the next episode of the advisory show set to return to ITV One next week at 8pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The additional episode, due to air on ITV One this evening, boasts the synopsis that “Billy snaps under the strain of spoiling Paul for Valentine's Day, Bobby eyes an unusual route to Lauren's heart, George realises that Liam is the victim, not the bully, and Simon admits the extent of his drink problem to Leanne.”
Fans of the drama have been vocal with their complaints over the changes to the “Coronation Street” schedule over the past few weeks, having been shifted around for numerous sporting events, with some taking to Facebook to ask why the sporting events couldn’t be shifted to another channel instead.
What time is “Coronation Street” on this week?
“Coronation Street” airs on ITV One and ITVX this week on Tuesday February 13 2024 at 8pm, Wednesday February 14 2024 at 8pm and Friday February 16 at 8pm. The soap opera can also be streamed on-demand on ITVX shortly after broadcast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.