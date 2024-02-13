Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It would seem that ITV is making amends to fans of “Coronation Street” after a few weeks of the long-running soap opera being moved around due to FA Cup and Six Nations coverage which dominated television screens last week

Eagle-eyed viewers of TV guides or Electronic Program Guides might have spotted an additional episode of “Coronation Street” this week, with the usual three episodes that air weeknights expanded this week into four episodes instead. But the additional episode comes with a caveat - it means that there will not be an episode of "The Martin Lewis' Money Saving Show" on the network today, with the next episode of the advisory show set to return to ITV One next week at 8pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The additional episode, due to air on ITV One this evening, boasts the synopsis that “Billy snaps under the strain of spoiling Paul for Valentine's Day, Bobby eyes an unusual route to Lauren's heart, George realises that Liam is the victim, not the bully, and Simon admits the extent of his drink problem to Leanne.”

Fans of the drama have been vocal with their complaints over the changes to the “Coronation Street” schedule over the past few weeks, having been shifted around for numerous sporting events, with some taking to Facebook to ask why the sporting events couldn’t be shifted to another channel instead.