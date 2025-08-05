Wedding plans, police drama and a missing child are all on the cards in next week’s Coronation Street as a string of explosive storylines are set to unfold between Monday (August 11) and Friday (August 15).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Radio Times, viewers can expect a major turning point in Carla Connor’s (Alison King) relationship with Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), as she prepares to propose. The milestone comes after a mishap at the factory, where Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) accidentally prints the wrong logo on Carla’s new vest tops. Despite the hiccup, Carla confides in Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) that she’s waiting on an engagement ring and later entrusts Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) to slip it into Lisa’s champagne glass. The couple head to The Rovers – but will Carla’s proposal go smoothly?

Meanwhile, Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) finds himself in hot water with police following the drug-fuelled party that led to Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) being hospitalised. After a passionate moment with Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), Aadi is taken in for questioning by PC Jess Haywood (Donnaleigh Bailey). He later reveals Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) was the one who brought drugs to the party. But with the arrest looming, could this signal Aadi’s exit from the cobbles?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, chaos erupts when Dorin Pop (Henry Meller) goes missing while under Steve McDonald’s (Simon Gregson) care. After Steve falls asleep, the search for the young boy intensifies amid fears he may have climbed into an old fridge. At the same time, Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) panics that a photo taken by Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) may expose her affair with Carl (Jonathan Howard). She enlists Carl to find Hope’s phone before the incriminating image can be posted online.

Coronation Street | ITV

Tensions rise further when Gary Windass (Mikey North) finds Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) smashing up the builder’s yard, enraged by a flyer from Noah Hedley’s (Richard Winsor) church outing his family. Though Theo begs Gary not to get involved, Gary heads to confront Noah – unaware that Maria (Samia Longchambon) is tracking his location. What will she walk into?

In a lighter storyline, Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) shares his touching idea to include a dementia choir at his wedding to Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), who is living with the condition. As their ceremony approaches, viewers will see whether the heartfelt gesture lands well with Debbie.

Finally, George Shuttleworth’s (Tony Maudsley) date takes an unexpected turn when his sister Glenda (Jodie Prenger) recognises his date Samantha from primary school. As the two women bond, George is left to play third wheel. Is his romance doomed before it even begins?

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV1 and ITVX.