One of Coronation Street’s longest running characters has hit out at fake rumours online that she has been axed from the soap after almost 30 years.

Jane Danson has slammed "pathetic" rumours suggesting that she has been dumped by Coronation Street producers and says the fake news has been completely made up.

The 46-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to debunk a claim made on Facebook that she has been axed from the ITV soap after almost three decades in the role of Leanne Battersby and urged her fans to ignore the "nonsense".

Jane wrote: "Can whoever runs Coronation Street secret news of Facebook stop making up stories and quoting cast members saying things that haven't been said. Apparently I've been axed from the show and have a written a letter to say how upset I am. First of all, if I have been 'axed' surely I would have been told?

"Had almost 30 years of people feeling the need to say what they want or making up stories and I've never bitten back but I've had enough of reading absolute c***. Just stop it, it's pathetic.

"And please stop believing the 99 per cent nonsense these sites keep spinning. It can be so damaging and it's really unkind. Think before you type."

Jane has been supported by her Corrie co-stars with Jack P. Shepherd (who plays David Platt), quipping: "I was dead online the other day Jane."

Georgia Taylor, who portrays Danson's on-screen step-sister Toyah Battersby, wrote: "Amen to that, sis."

Jonathan Harvey - who has written episodes of Coronation Street for more than 20 years - commented: "Every single post I write COMPLETE B******* under. So unnecessary and hurtful."

Jane first appeared in Coronation Street back in 1997 but never takes her part on the soap for granted. She told This Morning's soaps expert Sharon Marshall: "We’ve all done life together, you know? And as you say, we’ve been through good times and bad in life, and you know, it’s just lovely having that support. And it’s the most secure job you’ll get in this industry. I never dreamed it would pan out for so long.

"Even when it’s secure it’s never secure, but I’ve been so grateful for it. But you do change massively, and I never would have anticipated being there that long… all the people you meet along the way just enriches your job, and it’s just been a dream."