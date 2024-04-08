Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street fans will see yet another character leave the ITV soap and set to start a new life abroad. Eliza Woodrow (played by Savannah Kunyo) is heading to Germany after arriving in Weatherfield two years ago. This comes after Tracey McDonald (Barlow) recently left for Spain and Summer Spellman headed off to America.

Eliza first arrived on the cobbles in August 2023 as the granddaughter of Stu Carpenter. Although she had only known her grandfather for a few months Eliza was placed in his care after mother Bridget Woodrow and grandmother Lucy confessed to the murder of Charlie Walter - the crime Stu served 27 years for following his wrongful conviction.

After struggling to cope with her new life the teenager got in contact with her biological father Dom Everett and has been trying to build a relationship with him. However, Stu tried to bribe him with £10,000 to disappear and go back to his new family in Germany.

Dom took the money but soon returned it and told Eliza about his family and her siblings in Germany. She has since gone on to meet them and decided that she will return and make Germany her new home.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.