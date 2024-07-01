Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coronation Street legend Thelma Barlow is reportedly coming out of retirement and making her TV comeback 26 years after leaving the soap.

The actress, 95, is best known for playing Mavis Wilton in the ITV soap from 1971 to 1997. The character worked in the corner shop, The Kabin, alongside best friend and soap icon Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox). Mavis was famously married to Derek Wilton who was played by the late Peter Francis Baldwin.

Getty Images

According to The Sun, Thelma is returning and will make her TV comeback but sadly for Corrie fans she won't be heading back to Weatherfield. The actress has signed up to play Barbra in the short film Sleepless In Seattle directed by actress Judy Flynn. The two ladies previously worked together when they both starred in the BBC One sitcom Dinnerladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the publication Judy explained how the role came about she said: “We met again at her 90th birthday party and I asked if I could write something specifically for her and she agreed. Filming with Thelma was a total joy. She had so much energy and was full of ideas."

Since leaving Coronation Street in 1997 Thelma has starred in many films and TV shows such as Fat Friends, Doctors, Midsomer Murders and Doc Martin. Her last appearance on screen was in 2016 when she played Mrs Oscar Garmuder in the Meryl Streep film Florence Foster Jenkins.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.