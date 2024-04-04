Countdown star Susie Dent says she has already started planning her own funeral. (Picture: Getty Images)

Susie Dent is planning her own funeral - and wants her TV colleagues to play an important role.

The lexicographer, known for her beloved appearances on both Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, expressed her desire for some of her co-stars to play a part in the proceedings. Speaking on the Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake podcast, she explained how she would combine “naff” 80s music with a group of comedians carrying her coffin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dictionary Corner expert said: “I decided it would be some of the comedians - many of the comedians from 8 Out of 10 Cats. Jon [Richardson] could be too small walking on behind, Katherine Ryan maybe Jimmy [Carr], Joe Lycett please. I’d like to have some naff 80s music playing very loudly and be carried in on a rickshaw. I’ve not been on one before.

"The only problem with this is, I would quite like to be buried with all 20 volumes of the Oxford English Dictionary, so that could be a bit of a struggle.”

Dent has been a fixture in the Dictionary Corner since 1992. But she also admitted on the podcast that she doesn’t like the idea of being succeeded on Countdown and jokingly declared her intention to haunt the Channel 4 studio.

“I’m going to haunt the Countdown studio because I don’t like the thought of anyone taking over from me. If I do haunt it, it’s only going to be half of me because people only ever see the top half,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad