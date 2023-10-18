Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creature is a Turkish language Netflix limited series inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

The eight-part series follows an adventurous young medical student who sets his sights on curing infectious diseases that modern medicine has no answer for. When he meets the possibly insane but undoubtedly genius doctor İhsan, he finds someone with ambitions as grand as his own.

Together they perform a forbidden experiment, and try to decode an ancient encryption, unleashing a powerful force upon the world that they are unable to control.

This is everything you need to know about Turkish sci-fi horror series Creature on Netflix:

Creature is a Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein

Who is in the cast of Creature?

Erkan Kolçak Köstendil as İhsan

Taner Ölmez as Ziya

Engin Benli as Muzaffer

Şifanur Güla as Asiye

Bülent Şakrak as Ömer Kaptan

Sema Çeyrekbaşı as Hüsniye Nine

Devrim Yakut as Ofelya

Şahsuvar Aktaş as Hamdi

Durul Bazan as Vasili

Macit Koper as Süleyman

Ekremcan Arslandag as Yunus

Ümmü Putgül as Gülfem

Şennur Nogaylar as Seher Nine

Burcu Soyler as Esma

Is Creature based on Frankenstein?

Creature is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic novel - recognised as the first ever science fiction story.

Netflix describes the series as a reimagining of the tale that has been adapted many times before in TV and film. Shelley’s novel follows a scientist who creates a creature from dead bodies and seeks to destroy his creation after it kills innocent people when it is rejected by society.

The majority of the original Frankenstein is set in Switzerland in the early 19th century, whereas Creature is set in the early 20th century Istanbul during the last years of the Ottoman Empire.

Creature will follow the same general plot of Frankenstein, with a scientist creating life from corpses, and will touch on the same themes of scientific curiosity, rejection, grief, regret, and revenge.

It is a common misconception that the ‘monster’ of the novel is called Frankenstein, but that is actually the name of its creator. In Shelley’s story, the reanimated corpse is most often referred to as the creature, which is where the Turkish series takes its name from.

Turkish language sci-fi horror series Creature comes to Netflix this week

Is there a trailer for Creature?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Creature on Netflix?

Creature will be released on Netflix on Friday 20 October worldwide. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released at the same time. The series will be available to watch with English subtitles.

Where was Creature filmed?

The series was filmed in Istanbul and Bursa, two cities in northwest Turkey, from February to September 2022.