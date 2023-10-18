Creature: Netflix release date of Turkish Frankenstein limited series, cast, trailer - and filming locations
Turkish Frankenstein adaptation series Creature comes to Netflix this week
Creature is a Turkish language Netflix limited series inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.
The eight-part series follows an adventurous young medical student who sets his sights on curing infectious diseases that modern medicine has no answer for. When he meets the possibly insane but undoubtedly genius doctor İhsan, he finds someone with ambitions as grand as his own.
Together they perform a forbidden experiment, and try to decode an ancient encryption, unleashing a powerful force upon the world that they are unable to control.
This is everything you need to know about Turkish sci-fi horror series Creature on Netflix:
Who is in the cast of Creature?
- Erkan Kolçak Köstendil as İhsan
- Taner Ölmez as Ziya
- Engin Benli as Muzaffer
- Şifanur Güla as Asiye
- Bülent Şakrak as Ömer Kaptan
- Sema Çeyrekbaşı as Hüsniye Nine
- Devrim Yakut as Ofelya
- Şahsuvar Aktaş as Hamdi
- Durul Bazan as Vasili
- Macit Koper as Süleyman
- Ekremcan Arslandag as Yunus
- Ümmü Putgül as Gülfem
- Şennur Nogaylar as Seher Nine
- Burcu Soyler as Esma
Is Creature based on Frankenstein?
Creature is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic novel - recognised as the first ever science fiction story.
Netflix describes the series as a reimagining of the tale that has been adapted many times before in TV and film. Shelley’s novel follows a scientist who creates a creature from dead bodies and seeks to destroy his creation after it kills innocent people when it is rejected by society.
The majority of the original Frankenstein is set in Switzerland in the early 19th century, whereas Creature is set in the early 20th century Istanbul during the last years of the Ottoman Empire.
Creature will follow the same general plot of Frankenstein, with a scientist creating life from corpses, and will touch on the same themes of scientific curiosity, rejection, grief, regret, and revenge.
It is a common misconception that the ‘monster’ of the novel is called Frankenstein, but that is actually the name of its creator. In Shelley’s story, the reanimated corpse is most often referred to as the creature, which is where the Turkish series takes its name from.
Is there a trailer for Creature?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
When is Creature on Netflix?
Creature will be released on Netflix on Friday 20 October worldwide. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released at the same time. The series will be available to watch with English subtitles.
Where was Creature filmed?
The series was filmed in Istanbul and Bursa, two cities in northwest Turkey, from February to September 2022.
Several other Turkish films, including Sampiyon, Sahsiyet, and For Both of Us, were shot in Bursa. Many international projects have been shot in Istanbul, such as Skyfall, Argo, Murder on the Orient Express, Aftersun, and The Equalizer 2.