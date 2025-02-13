Daisy May Cooper has reported become secretly engaged to her boyfriend after a whirlwind romance with him.

The comedy actress and writer, 38, is preparing to walk down the aisle with her partner Anthony Huggins, according to reports from The Sun. The couple met on Hinge and they share a baby boy together, who was born in June 2024.

A source close to the couple told the newspaper: "Daisy and Anthony are madly in love with each other and are a success story for dating apps.

"Their relationship has gone from strength to strength and already have a baby boy together. It felt the natural step for them both, and their friends and family are made up for them."

Daisy, who has two other children with ex-husband Will Weston, has not officially confirmed the news but eagle-eyed fans noticed that the TV star referred to Anthony as her “fiance” in a recent Instagram Stories post. In the post she said that her “fit fiance and baby daddy” would be making an appearance in the new series of Am I Being Unreasonable?, which is currently airing on the BBC.

The show, created by and starring Daisy and her comedy partner Selin Hizli, has been receiving rave reviews for its second season, which also stars Lenny Rush. The show follows Daisy’s character Nic coming to terms with an earth-shattering loss and concealing her own secrets when she meets Jen (Hizli) to whom she opens up.

Daisy’s brother Charlie Cooper, with whom she created and appeared in the hit mockumentary series This Country, also appears in season two of the show.