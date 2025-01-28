Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The star of one of the BBC’s hit shows has revealed that production was shut down on the second series of the show after a “stressful” emergency.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Am I Being Unreasonable? became a breakout hit for the broadcaster when the comedy-thriller’s first series aired on BBC One in 2022. Written and starring This Country’s Daisy May Cooper and Land Girls star Selin Hizli, the show follows Nic and Jen as they form a friendship, under which lies devastating secrets.

The second series of the show is set to premiere later this week, but co-creator and star Daisy May Cooper has revealed that fans had to wait slightly longer after filming was shut down mid-shoot due to a “stressful” emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Am I Being Unreasonable? was co-created by and stars Selin Hizli (left) and Daisy May Cooper (right) | BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

Cooper told OK! Magazine: “I was pregnant when we started filming and then my son was born seven weeks early, so we had to stop filming right in the middle. I have a brilliant son, but it was really stressful.”

She added that her appearance had changed dramatically between series one and series two of the show. Daisy said: “It was a bit mad, because since we filmed the last series and this series, I've had my lips done. I've lost about ten stone.”

When does ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ return?

The second series of ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ is set to premiere on screens at 9.30pm on Wednesday, February 5. The show will air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episodes available on the streaming service after they are broadcasted live.

The first series of the show is also available to catch-up on BBC iPlayer before it returns for series two next month.