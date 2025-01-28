Am I Being Unreasonable?: Hit BBC comedy forced to halt filming due to 'stressful emergency' - when is series two out?
Am I Being Unreasonable? became a breakout hit for the broadcaster when the comedy-thriller’s first series aired on BBC One in 2022. Written and starring This Country’s Daisy May Cooper and Land Girls star Selin Hizli, the show follows Nic and Jen as they form a friendship, under which lies devastating secrets.
The second series of the show is set to premiere later this week, but co-creator and star Daisy May Cooper has revealed that fans had to wait slightly longer after filming was shut down mid-shoot due to a “stressful” emergency.
Cooper told OK! Magazine: “I was pregnant when we started filming and then my son was born seven weeks early, so we had to stop filming right in the middle. I have a brilliant son, but it was really stressful.”
She added that her appearance had changed dramatically between series one and series two of the show. Daisy said: “It was a bit mad, because since we filmed the last series and this series, I've had my lips done. I've lost about ten stone.”
When does ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ return?
The second series of ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ is set to premiere on screens at 9.30pm on Wednesday, February 5. The show will air live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with episodes available on the streaming service after they are broadcasted live.
The first series of the show is also available to catch-up on BBC iPlayer before it returns for series two next month.
