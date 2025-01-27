Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alison Hammond is on the road with son Aiden in a brand new show hitting screens this week.

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked sees the Great British Bake off presenter touring the sunshine state alongside her son Aiden. The new BBC show will see the mother-son duo travel throughout the US state as they uncover hidden gems and share their best budget travel tips.

Aiden, who was born in 2005, has revealed that he “really enjoyed” filming with his famous mum for the first time, but admitted that the pair got into arguments while on the road. Speaking ahead of the show’s premiere on January 27, he said: “I really enjoyed it, especially the car rides.

Alison Hammond and son Aiden travel across Florida in the new BBC travel show Alison Hammond's Florida Unpacked. | BBC/Rock Oyster Media Productions Ltd

“There was just so much laughter. But also, loads of arguments - mainly about directions! She always thought she knew where she was going, and I’d be telling her she was going the wrong way.”

The youngster added that the trip brought him closer to his mum, saying: “I learned that she’s actually a professional at her job. I used to think presenting was easy, like, ‘Oh yeah, she just stands there and talks.’ But then I actually had to do it myself, and I realised, ‘Wow, she’s really good at this’.”

Alison added: “It was Aidan’s first time filming, so it felt like I had a work experience apprentice with me. It was eye-opening to see how he approached it, and I realized he has the same work ethic as me - early mornings, late nights - he handled it really well! I was quite surprised, to be honest. You know how teenagers can be, but he was great!”

Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked airs at 6.30pm on Monday, January 27 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.