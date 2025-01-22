Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Noel Fielding has broken his silence amid reports that Channel 4 were in crisis talks over his future on The Great British Bake Off.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The host’s status on the show was put into question after his Apple TV+ series ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ was pulled from production mid-shoot. The show was cancelled following reports that Fielding has “failed to come to work”.

As a result, Bake Off fans were left wondering what this meant for the future of the show and whether their favourite eccentric host would be back alongside Alison Hammond to host the next series. A spokeswoman for Fielding has now confirmed that the star will be back as normal for the hit Channel 4 competition show amid rumours of crisis talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding host The Great British Bake Off | Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: “There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off. We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue. We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off.”

Reports surfaced last week of the second season of Dick Turpin being scrapped, despite the cast and crew having filmed two-thirds of the content. The Times reported that his spokesperson explained Fielding’s non-attendance on set was concerning “a private and confidential matter regarding our client’s health”.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin series one, which aired in March 2024 to strong critical reviews, had starred Fielding in the title role, as well as Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Hugh Bonneville. Series two was set to feature even more stars including Jason Isaacs, Dawn French, Miranda Richardson and Jamie and Natasia Demetriou, with producer Big Talk now allegedly informing the actors that their work on the show will not be shown to audiences.