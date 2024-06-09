Daisy May Cooper: “This Country” star introduces fans to her third born in a social media post
It’s congratulations to “This Country” star Daisy May Cooper and her partner, Bristol-based artist Anthony Huggins, as the comedian welcomes her third child into the world - the first with her new boyfriend - albeit a week earlier than planned.
Taking to Instagram to share the news, Cooper posted a picture of herself and the newborn baby born, named Benji, to her followers writing: “What a bloody week...You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post-op constipation that I nearly had to phone the Samaritans but my god you are perfect.”
Cooper would go on to thank the team at the Royal Gloucestershire Hospital’s delivery suite, who assisted with the delivery on June 6 2024, calling them all “superstars” for their efforts throughout the childbirth.
"I cannot thank [staff at the delivery suite] enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond. You are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed. Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter".
Cooper has two other children with her former partner, Will Weston; daughter Pip born in 2018 and Jack Michael Weston, born in 2020 and named after Cooper’s late “This Country” co-star, Michael Sleggs, who died in 2019 from heart failure.
Among the good wishes shared in the comments section of the post, Daisy May Cooper’s father Paul cheekily wrote: “Grandchild number 5. Building a football team,” while “Am I Being Unreasonable?” co-star Lenny Rush posted “Congratulations Daisy! So, so happy for you. Welcome to the world, Baby Benji!”
