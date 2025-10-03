Dame Patricia Routledge, who played Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died at 96.

Tributes have been pouring in for actress Dame Patricia Routledge who has died at 96. She will be best remembered for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

James Dreyfus took to X and said: “We just lost a truly formidable, talented & brilliant actress. One of the very best. RIP Dame Patricia Routledge 💔,” whilst William Hanson said: Dame Patricia Routledge 1929-2025. Now off to the candlelit supper in the sky. Thank you for everything. Hyacinth’s final words in Keeping Up Appearances seem fitting.”

The Facebook page called British Comedy Classics paid tribute to Dame Patricia Routledge and wrote: “We are saddened by the news of hearing that Dame Patricia Routledge has passed away at the age of 96.

“Her career was remarkable- from bringing Hyacinth Bucket to life in Keeping Up Appearances, to her roles in Talking Heads, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, the West End, Broadway and beyond. She was a Tony and Olivier award winner, admired across the world for her talent and versatility.

“What fans loved most was not just her work, but her spirit. Even in her 90s, Patricia said she was still learning something new every day- most recently teaching herself how to bake healthy rye bread, a story that many found both moving and inspiring.

“Her legacy will live on through the characters she gave us and the joy she brought to millions. Rest in peace, Dame Patricia.”

In a statement, Dame Patricia Routledge’s agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge who died peacefully in her sleep this morning, surrounded by love.”

“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

“She will be deeply missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Was there a Keeping Up Appearances ‘curse,’ what happened to the cast?

Although there has been no confirmed Keeping Up Appearances ‘curse.’ it would seem that there have been several tragedies that have befallen the cast. In 2019, Clive Swift, who played the character of Hyacinth Bucket’s hen-pecked husband Richard in the BBC One sitcom, died at 82.

Actress Shirley Stelfox who played Hyacinth Bucket’s sister Rose, died of cancer in 2015 at 74, she passed away only weeks after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Actress Mary Miller took on the role of Rose in the second series but she died of ovarian cancer at 62 in 1998, leaving behind her only child.

Actor Geoffrey Hughes who played Onslow, died from prostate cancer at 68 in 2012.