Sally Nugent’s co-host has revealed when his last day on the BBC red sofa will be as the BBC search for a new presenter

Presenter Dan Walker has will present BBC Breakfast for the final time in less than a week - and the BBC are now advertising for his replacement.

He also accidentally slept in on his last ever Wednesday presenting the show, 11 May, and had to apologise to viewers.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote on Twitter “My last ever Wednesday on #BBCBreakfast and guess what? I forgot to set my alarms for the first time in 6 years Thankfully the body clock kicked in and I wasn’t too late. I hope you can join us today.”

This comes around a month after Walker first told viewers he would be leaving.

What did Dan Walker say on Twitter, what did he say about his move to Channel 5, when is his last day and who could replace him?

Here’s everything you need to know.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has announced he will be leaving the show to present rival news programme 5 News.

When will Dan Walker leave BBC Breakfast?

Dan Walker announced on Tuesday 3 May that his last day presenting BBC Breakfast will be Tuesday 17 May.

Speaking to co-host Sally Nugent on that edition of the show he said: “May 17 is my last day, so two weeks today.”

Nugent said: “That’s not many shifts left, is it?”

Walker replied: “Well, if you discount this one because we’re on it, it’s only six.”

Nugent responded: “That’s not many early alarm calls.”

Referencing the fact that he gets up at 3am so that he can be ready to begin presenting BBC Breakfast at 6am, Walker said: “I know. Six more three o’clockers and then I’m out of here.”

Nugent then asked Walker if it was lovely for him to know he would be getting more sleep.

He replied: “It is nice, but as I have explained to you it is also quite a big decision and a sad one as well.”

Nugent interjected with “Yes, Daniel, I know It’s okay, we’ve talked about it a lot. It’s fine.”

Walker then went on to thank viewers who have said “lovely things” to him since he announced he would be leaving the show.

“The other thing to say is thank you to everybody who’s sent so many lovely messages. Lots of people want to chat to you about this program, it means an awful lot to an awful lot of people.

“It’s reminded me how special this show is and how much everybody who watches it loves it. Thank you very much for everyone who’s come up and said some lovely things.”

What did Dan Walker say on Twitter?

The presenter took to his on his personal Twitter page on Tuesday 3 May to inform any fans who may have missed that morning’s edition of BBC Breakfast when his last day on the red sofa would be.

He wrote a status alongside a video of him telling co-host Nugent when the date would be live on the show that morning.

Responding to the news, Nugent insisted that she would organise a leaving party for Walker and bake him a tart.

Walker’s status read: “So… my final day on #bbcbreakfast will be 2 weeks today! (May 17th) It still feels a little surreal but @sallynugenttv has promised to bake me a goodbye tart Thank you for all the kind comments. You’re all lovely.”

It comes just a few weeks after Walker responded to reports that his channel move was motivated by money.

Writing on his personal Twitter page and personal Instagram page on Monday 11 April he said that the truth behind his channel 5 is “simple”.

He said: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the chance to make some exciting TV. The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave.

“They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure. Have a great Monday. I’m off for some toast.”

Walker also told Nugent on the red sofa earlier this month that he’s “never ever been motivated by money” in any job he’s had.

What does the job advert say?

The BBC Careers team posted a job advert on Twitter, looking for a replacement for Walker, on 10 May.

The tweet reads “BBC Breakfast has been a morning staple with viewers across the nation for over 20 years We are looking for our a new Chief Presenter to wake up the nation on our iconic red sofa.”

Walker re-tweeted the advert to his own Twitter page with this caption “This is a brilliant job, working with brilliant people Please look after the sofa.”

Walker later re-posted another tweet about the job opportunity to his Twitter page about the role, with the jokey caption “Who on earth would be daft enough to leave a job like this? Get that CV polished up.”

Interested people have until 24 May to submit their job application. For more information, you can visit the BBC Careers website.

Who will replace Dan Walker?

Various people have been tipped to replace Walker on the BBC Breakfast sofa, although the BBC has not yet made an official announcement about who will be his replacement.

The posting of the job application suggests that the job may not be taken on by someone who is already working at the BBC.

Viewers, however, have been quick to give their thoughts on who they think should take over the role on Twitter.

Many seem to suggest that fellow BBC journalists and presenters Jon Kay and Ben Thompson, who both sometimes host the breakfast programme could be deserving of the role.

Kay and Thompson are not the only BBC presenters who Twitter users have said they would like to see replace Walker on the BBC Breakfast sofa.

Others have said that they would like to see BBC Breakfast sport presenter Mike Bushell or BBC Breakfast business presenter Nina Warhurst take up the post.

Former host of BBC’s The One Show Matt Baker is also a contender for the role.

The presenter hosted the BBC One weekday 7pm show from 2011 until 2020 and continues to work with the BBC.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have him at odds 8/1 to take over the role.

Another possible replacement, according to Ladbrokes, is BBC Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones. They have him at 2/1 odds.

They also have The One Show’s Jermaine Jenas at 4/1 odds, Vernon Kay at 10/1 odds and Walker’s fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Odudu at 7/2 odds.

Ladbrokes currently have Bushell at 4/1 to replace Walker.

What did Dan Walker say about his channel move?

On Monday 4 April, the presenter video posted on Twitter and said that he will be leaving the BBC show after six years and moving to Channel 5, replacing Sian Williams.

In a video first posted to the official Channel 5 Twitter page just after 3pm on Monday 4 April, Walker can be seen speaking directly to the camera and said the decision was “massive” for him.

A minute later, Walker then retweeted the video on his personal Twitter page .

In the video, Walker said: “Hello, Dan Walker here. I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

“I’m really excited, but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans, and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.”

Walker, who was also the host of BBC One’s Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, went on to say that alongside 5 News, he would also present other programmes across the channel.

He said: “What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.”

No further details about what these programmes will be have been released.

What did Dan Walker say about Sian Williams, and how did she respond?

Walker, who came fifth in the 2021 series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, also used the video announcement to praise fellow broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast presenter Sian Williams.

Sian, who presented BBC Breakfast from 2001 to 2012 when the programme’s production team was relocated to Salford, has been the main presenter of 5 News since 2016.

However, she announced in March that she was leaving the role, with her last day being on Thursday 31 March.

In his video, Walker said: “What an honour to step in to shoes of Sian Williams.

“I know how popular she is, with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my very best to maintain her incredibly high standards.”

Another video was then posted on the official Channel 5 Twitter page , showing Williams in the 5 News studio.

She said: “Dan Walker, welcome to your new home. I know what it’s like to move from the BBC Breakfast sofa to the Channel 5 newsroom, I absolutely loved it and I think you will too.

“Have fun and good luck.”

She finished the video by blowing a kiss to the camera.

When will Dan Walker begin presenting 5 News?

It has not yet been announced when Walker will begin presenting Channel 5 News.

When is Dan Walker’s book being released?

The broadcaster, who previously presented Football Focus, has also revealed he will be releasing a book later this year, just weeks after he announced he will be leaving BBC Breakfast to present rival news programme 5 News.

On Monday 25 April, Walker returned to Twitter to announce his second book will be released in October.

The book is called Standing on the Shoulders: Incredible Heroes and How They Inspire Us.

Walker said it is “all about some of the amazing people who help us to see a little further than we can on our own.”

He added: “I can’t wait for you to read it.”