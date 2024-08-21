Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing on Ice isn't set to start until 2025 but the celebrities are being signed up.

Fern McCann is the first celebrity to sign up for the ITV skating competition. The ‘First Time Mum’ star, 34, stepped away from the spotlight over the past few years after voice notes of the star were leaked.

Fern was heard slating TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers and ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins acid attack victims. In 2022 Fern apologised for the comments and said her words were manipulated and taken out of context.

According to The Sun a source said: “It’s been a rough few years for Ferne but she has always been an ITV star, with her roots on TOWIE and then with her first steps into the mainstream on I’m A Celebrity in 2015.

"So Dancing on Ice will be a chance for her to knuckle down, work hard and win over the public. But her casting will raise eyebrows given her background.”

Who is Fern McCann and what is she famous for?

Fern McCann rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) when she joined the ninth series in 2013. The TV star was close friends with sisters Billie and Sam Faiers in the reality show. Fern starred in the fifteenth series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2015 and came third.

After leaving TOWIE, the influencer went on to star in her own TV series ‘First Time Mum’ which followed her life as single parent to daughter Sunday. This led to the series ‘My Family and Me’ after she got engaged to Lorri Haines and they welcomed a son, Finty.

A TOWIE star hasn’t yet won the ice skating competition but Joey Essex did come second in 2023. Best pal Billie Faiers was forced to withdraw from the competition in 2021 after suffering a concussion from a fall during training. Could this be Fern McCann’s year and take home the trophy?

