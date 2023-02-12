Dancing on Ice star Siva Kaneswaran will be missing Sunday night’s episode of the hit ITV series

Siva Kaneswaran said he is “gutted” to miss the latest episode of Dancing On Ice due to illness.

The Wanted singer, 34, has been advised by the ITV show’s medical professionals to rest instead of competing on Sunday (12 February) Kaneswaran, who is partnered with professional skater Klabera Komini, is set to return to the celebrity dancing show next weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I’m gutted that I won’t be performing this weekend but I picked up a bug earlier in the week which I haven’t been able to shake so I need to rest and get myself better. Good luck to all the contestants this weekend – I’m looking forward to watching everyone’s performances.”

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran also has odds of 15/2 to take the number one spot on the ice.

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said: “Due to illness Siva will not skate in this weekend’s show. We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend.” During last week’s episode, Kaneswaran dedicated his emotional waltz, set to Three Times A Lady by Commodores, to the anniversary of his father’s death.

Komini and Kaneswaran scored 30 from the judges after he revealed the song was chosen due to it being the “first memory” he had of his father, who died when he was six. Following the performance, judge Christopher Dean said: “It’s simply your best skate. The skating was so lovely, so strong, so tender and masculine at the same time.”

Over the course of four weeks, Kaneswaran has yet to face the dreaded skate-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, the Irish singer revealed he joined Dancing On Ice after witnessing the “infectious” courage of his late bandmate Tom Parker. He added: “It reminded me that life was worth living and to take it all and to enjoy it.”