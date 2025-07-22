This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dawson’s Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are heading for a mini-reunion on screen.

Holmes announced on Instagram that her teen drama co-star would be joining her new film Happy Hours, which she will also write, direct and star in. The pair first worked together on the 1990s teen drama, with Katie appearing as Joey Potter and Joshua appearing as Pacey Witter throughout the show’s six seasons.

The actress said on Instagram: “I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film HAPPY HOURS. And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship.

“HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.”

Holmes and Jackson appeared in Dawson’s Creek alongside Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek, with the popular series launching all four to international fame.

New film trilogy Happy Hours will feature Holmes and Jackson in the main roles, playing two characters who reconnect as adults and attempt to navigate their lives, including career and family. The on-screen reunion may echo their storyline in Dawson’s Creek, which saw Joey and Pacey end up together after a six-season long, slow burn, will-they-won’t-they relationship.

Will Dawson’s Creek ever return?

Fans of Dawson’s Creek have called for a return to the teen drama almost ever since it wrapped up in 2003. Rumours have circulated over the years about a possible reboot or revival series, but these died down after Katie broke her silence on the matter in 2022.

Speaking to Screen Rant, the actress said: "We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.

"I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? We all decided we don't actually."

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson appeared in six season of Dawson's Creek together. | Getty Images

Series creator Kevin Williamson spoke about the idea earlier this year, putting even more doubt into whether the series will ever return. He told TV Insider: “I thought Dawson’s Creek was behind me and in the past, but they desperately kept trying to get me to go back to it when there was that reboot craze.

“They kept trying and trying to get me, trying to get James, trying to get Katie, and get us all involved.”

He added: “We kind of just went, ‘We did it and it was good. And what would it be today? We did the finale, we felt it was complete, we did five years in the future.

“You could definitely do a story about the children of [these characters] if you wanted to. You could maybe even do a This Is Us sort of thing. But ultimately, we felt like maybe it could live again in another way, but not as a reboot.”

Dawson's Creek was a huge hit in the 90s, starring Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. | Getty Images/Warner Bros

Is Dawson’s Creek available on streaming?

While news that a reboot isn’t likely might upset some diehard Dawson’s Creek fans, there is still a chance to jump back into the iconic teen drama on streaming. All six seasons are available to watch free on the ITVX streaming service.

All six seasons of Dawson’s Creek are also available as part of your Amazon Prime Video subscription.