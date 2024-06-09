Daytime Emmy Awards 2024: winners from Night Two of this year’s ceremony including British filmmaker
Night Two of the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards took place once again in Los Angeles overnight, with the ceremony paying tribute to more of the behind-the-scenes work that takes place across a varied range of television shows.
While Kelly Clarkson may have only walked away with one award at Night One of this year’s ceremony, her talk show was one of the more prolific winners overnight. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” earned awards for Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Editing and Lighting Direction.
British wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory, host of “Animals Up Close” for National Geographic (available through Disney+ in the United Kingdom), saw his show earn the award for Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme and the much-vaunted Cinematography award while Netflix had a good night, with several of their shows earning gong.
“Hack My Home” earned the award for Instruction/How-To Programme alongside wins for ”Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” and “African Queens: Njinga.”
Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 Night Two: full list of winners
- Legal/Courtroom Programme: “Judy Justice” (Amazon Freevee)
- Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme: “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)
- Instructional/How-To Programme: “Hack My Home” (Netflix)
- Lifestyle Programme: “Downey’s Dream Cars” (Max)
- Arts and Popular Culture Programme: “Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey” (Max)
- Educational and Informational Programme: “Leveling Lincoln” (PBS)
- Daytime Special: “Culture Quest: Ukraine” (PBS)
- Shortform Programme: “The Dads” (Netflix)
- Culinary Host: Buddy Vastro, “Legends of the Fork” (A&E)
- Daytime Personality - Non-Daily: Christian Cooper, “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” (National Geographic)
- Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Programme: “Reconnecting Roots” (PBS)
- Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Programme: “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)
- Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Programme: “The View” (ABC)
- Outstanding Music Direction and Composition: “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)
- Original Song: “We’re Home” (“Reconnecting Roots” - PBS)
- Lighting Direction: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)
- Technical Direction - Camerawork, Video: “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”
- Cinematography: “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)
- Single Camera Editing: “Drive with Swizz Beatz” (Hulu)
- Multiple Camera Editing: “TrueSouth” (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)
- Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Editing: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing: “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” (Netflix)
- Main Title and Graphic Design: “Searching for Soul Food” (Hulu)
- Casting: “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)
- Art Directions/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)
- Costume Design and Styling: “The Bold and The Beautiful” (CBS)
- Hairstyle and Makeup: “African Queens: Njinga” (Netflix)
