Sky documentary series The Real Manhunter returns for season two to revisit murder cases from Detective Colin Sutton’s career

The Real Manhunter returns for a second series that will see Detective Colin Sutton take us back to more of the grim murder cases that he helped to solve.

The true-crime Sky documentary series features Detective Sutton as he revisits the scenes of major cases throughout his career and explains how each crime came to be solved.

Fellow police officers, public officials and journalists who covered the crimes are also featured in the series.

DCI Colin Sutton

Who is Colin Sutton?

Colin Sutton was a senior investigating officer in the Metropolitan Police from 2003 to 2011.

During his time on the force he led 30 murder investigations, but became famous for his involvement in two notorious manhunts - those for serial killer and rapist Levi Bellfield, and serial rapist Delroy Grant.

These two manhunts were covered in the first season of The Real Manhunter, as were some of his lesser known murder cases, including the seperate killings of Chris Donovan and Clare Bernal.

After retiring from the force, Sutton began working as a private detective, and was consulted during active police investigations.

He has written two memoirs about his most famous cases, Manhunt - How I Brought Serial Killer Levi Bellfield To Justice, and Manhunt: The Night Stalker.

Sutton was played by Martin Clunes in the ITV drama series Manhunt: The Night Stalker, which is based on Sutton’s diaries.

Who are Levi Bellfield and Delroy Grant?

Sutton’s most famous victories were in bringing Bellfield and Grant to justice.

Bellfield is a serial killer and rapist who targeted young women and girls. He was convicted of the murders of 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell and 22-year-old Amélie Delagrange, and the attempted murders of Kate Sheedy and Irma Dragoshi.

Serial killer and rapist Levi Bellfield will die in prison

He was sentenced to a whole life order, which means that he will not have the possibility of parole and will die in prison.

In 2011, he was also convicted of the murder of 13-year-old Milly Dowler, for which he recieved another whole life term.

Delroy Grant is a serial rapist who targeted elderly women in East London between October 1992 and May 2009.

He was given four life sentences on three counts of rape and one of attempted rape - it was recommended that she should serve 27 years before being eligible to apply for parole.

‘Night Stalker’ Delroy Grant

What is The Real Manhunter about?

Season two of The Real Manhunter will focus on other investigations that Sutton was involved in during his years as a detective.

The first episode of season two will focus on the case of Sally Lawrence, who was murdered by her husband Iain Lawrence in 2012.

Sally Lawrence was killer by her husband

Iain deliberately crashed the car while his wife was in the passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt - she is believed to have died instantly in the crash.

There are ten episodes in the second season and each will focus on a different case from Sutton’s career.

The cases featured in season two will include the murders of Adrian Greenwood, Miriam Baldock, James Attfield and Nahid Almanea, and Catherine Corridan.

When is The Real Manhunter on TV?

The first episode of The Real Manhunter season two will air on Sky Crime on 13 June at 9pm. Episodes will be released at the same time weekly.