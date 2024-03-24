Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest series of BBC One’s popular crime-drama (with a touch of humour for levity) “Death in Paradise,” comes to an end for another series this evening - and with it, the exit of one of the show’s longest-serving performers

Ralf Little, 44, was the fourth actor to star as the lead in the series, following on from Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O’Hanlon. But after five years, the longest tenure for a lead actor on the show, he’s set to leave the series after this evening, but by all suggestions from television commentators, it could be a happy ending for DCI Neville Parker.

It’s been a role that the former “The Royle Family” and “Two Pints of Lager…” actor has been especially proud of, including defending its pop culture status as a “guilty pleasure.”

Speaking previously to The Mirror, Little revealed: "I am still trying to gently steer the narrative away from that phrase,” he said. “What is there to be guilty about? It is a high-quality show, with a complex murder with new characters and a mystery that has to be resolved and they do it all in an hour.”

“And it looks beautiful - never was murder so enjoyable. It is an incredible achievement. It is something I am very proud of.”

What is tonight’s episode of “Death in Paradise” about?

“It’s the team’s most confounding puzzle yet when a passenger boards a flight to Dominica but then seemingly vanishes mid-flight, only to be found back on Saint Marie soil... shot dead. The pilot and flight attendant deny ever seeing the victim on their plane, raising the team’s suspicions. Two further suspects are found back in Saint Marie – it transpires the victim had been caught up in a messy love affair.”

Ralf Little stars as DI Neville Parker in the hit BBC show Death in Paradise (Picture: BBC/Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge)

“Neville starts to question whether he’s losing his mind, seriously doubting himself for the first time, until all the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together, revealing the startling truth. Meanwhile, an old face has returned, and Neville has a huge decision to make.”

What time is the season finale of “Death in Paradise” on TV tonight?

The final episode in this series of “Death in Paradise” will screen on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday March 24 2024.

Where can I watch previous episodes of “Death in Paradise”?