Nicholas Bailey is reprising his role as Anthony Trueman in the BBC soap EastEnders

Actor Nicholas Bailey made his last appearance as the character Anthony Trueman in EastEnders over 11 years ago, but he is reprising the same role in the BBC soap. EastEnders viewers last saw the character of Anthony Trueman in 2014 when he had to rush back to his father Patrick Trueman’s side after he suffered a stroke.

Anthony Trueman decides to return to Walford when he receives an invitation to Patrick’s forthcoming wedding to Yolande. However, when he arrives, it coincides with a significant moment for Patrick, which results in Anthony staying longer than he originally intended.

Photo: BBC

Nicholas Bailey said: “It is an unexpected treat to return to EastEnders and I’m full of gratitude to get the opportunity to revisit the character of Anthony. It’s wonderful to work with Rudolph Walker again - he’s such a big part of my journey as an actor and I loved filming my first scenes with him after so long. I’m excited to see what the passage of time has done to Anthony and explore his relationship with Patrick at this stage in their lives.”

Ben Wadey, EastEnders Executive Producer, said: “It’s great to welcome Nicholas back to the EastEnders family to reunite Patrick with his son. But Anthony’s plan for a brief return to surprise his father ends up with him staying longer than he expected when he uncovers what has been going on in the Trueman household.”