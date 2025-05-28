EastEnders viewers were shocked last night (May 27) after a car crash saw Teddy Mitchell and Zack Hudson plunge into a lake.

The two characters found themselves in the middle of a lake after a fateful chain of event which start when Zack told Harry that he was Barney’s biological father. Harry then told his dad Teddy, with Nicola confessing to her fling with Zack and also confessed to killing her son’s girlfriend Shireen Bashar.

Harry then knocked Zack out and put him into the boot of his car in a bid to stop Zack from ever revealing the paternity bombshell publicly. Teddy, joined by half-brother Billy, Honey, and Nigel, intercepted the car and Zack was put into Teddy’s car to be transported home.

However, when he regained consciousness he grabbed the steering wheel, causing him and Teddy to plunge into a nearby lake. Viewers were shocked by the scenes, and questions have been raised over whether either one of the piar survive.

Now, the aftermath of the crash has been confirmed, with the early release episode on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday morning (May 28).

It is revealed that only Teddy emerges from the lake. Harry is wracked with guilt over the incident, while Teddy desperately tries to save Zack. Harry tried to stop his dad from putting himself back in danger, telling him that Zack must have drowned if he hasn’t yet surfaced.

There looks to be trouble after Honey calls emergency services. Nigel, who is battling worsening dementia symptoms, goes missing in a nearby woods but is later able to recognise Honey. She then confirms that she would cover for Harry to police, telling them that the car had been stolen instead.

With Zack still seemingly underwater and dead, news gets back to Albert Square, where Vicki is furious over his death. She heads straight to Teddy and Nicola’s home in a fit of rage, where she breaks the news that Zack is Barney’s real dad in front of Barney. She also accuses his family of killing Zack.

But is Zack really dead? This is soapland after all, and without seeing a body, anything could be the truth...