Lorraine Stanley was axed from EastEnders last year but is now set to making a shocking return.

EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley was axed from the BBC One soap in October 2023. but is now set to return to the soap. She played Karen Taylor in the BBC One soap for over seven years.

The actress, 47, will be returning for her on-screen son Keanu Taylor’s funeral on Friday. Keanu was murdered by Linda Carter on Christmas day with her friends (The Six) covering up his murder and burying him under the café floor.

His body was later discovered and The Six (Suki Panesar, Denise Fox, Kathy Beale, Sharon Watts, Linda Carter and Stacey Slater) have since pinned his murder on Dean Wicks, although many people including Phil Mitchell are starting to get suspicious.

In Tuesday’s episode Linda - who has been struggling with alcohol addiction - was escorted by Sharon to an AA (alcoholics anonymous) meeting. Sharon spoke to Kathy about how she will do anything to help her friend with her addiction after failing her mother Angie. She then revealed that Karen will be returning. She said: “Karen’s coming back so I'll have to deal with her.”

Lorraine Stanley previously opened up to The Sun following her axing from the soap last year. The actress explained: “I was sad, it was a mix of emotions, it's sad but it's exciting as now I can go and do what I want.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

