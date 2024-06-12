EastEnders News: Lorraine Stanley shock return after being axed from soap
and live on Freeview channel 276
EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley was axed from the BBC One soap in October 2023. but is now set to return to the soap. She played Karen Taylor in the BBC One soap for over seven years.
The actress, 47, will be returning for her on-screen son Keanu Taylor’s funeral on Friday. Keanu was murdered by Linda Carter on Christmas day with her friends (The Six) covering up his murder and burying him under the café floor.
His body was later discovered and The Six (Suki Panesar, Denise Fox, Kathy Beale, Sharon Watts, Linda Carter and Stacey Slater) have since pinned his murder on Dean Wicks, although many people including Phil Mitchell are starting to get suspicious.
In Tuesday’s episode Linda - who has been struggling with alcohol addiction - was escorted by Sharon to an AA (alcoholics anonymous) meeting. Sharon spoke to Kathy about how she will do anything to help her friend with her addiction after failing her mother Angie. She then revealed that Karen will be returning. She said: “Karen’s coming back so I'll have to deal with her.”
Lorraine Stanley previously opened up to The Sun following her axing from the soap last year. The actress explained: “I was sad, it was a mix of emotions, it's sad but it's exciting as now I can go and do what I want.”
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.