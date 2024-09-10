EastEnders will celebrate their 40th anniversary in February 2025.

EastEnders made a big announcement for the upcoming 40th anniversary week. The BBC One soap will go live for one episode and fans will vote and decide what will happen in the storyline.

According to the Mail Online Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw said: “The 40th anniversary is a milestone event for EastEnders, and we have been planning this week for a long time to ensure that it's a week full of drama and surprises.

“In fact, as our regular audience will know, we have already seen the return of familiar faces and have many more nods to our history to come which will all build up to our momentous anniversary week.

“This time, as well as going live, we are adding an extra twist and for the very first time in the history of the show and as a gift to the viewers, we are giving the audience the power to have their say in choosing the outcome of one of our storylines.

'Whilst we're still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever.”

EastEnders bosses are keeping tight lipped about the 40th anniversary week but have hinted that there could be a return of classic characters. Soap fans have recently seen legends Cindy Beale ( Michelle Collins) and Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) return to EastEnders. Last Week Ross Kemp spoke on This Morning and teased fans with a possible soap comeback.

The EastEnders 40th anniversary week in February 2025. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

