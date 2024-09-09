The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to launch on Saturday September 14.

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick has revealed he won't be going on a sex or booze ban ahead of starring in the new series. The 23rd series of the BBC One dancing competition is set to launch this weekend despite some of the dancers being accused of bullying.

Speaking to the Mail Online Jamie Borthwick, 30, - who plays Jay Brown/Mitchell on the soap - explained why he won't be doing a sex and booze ban during his stint on the show. He said: “No booze ban for me. I've never drunk ever in my life and no one loves me, so I can't do a sex ban! No bans for me, just loads of food.”

The EastEnders star will be returning to the dancefloor after he appeared in the Christmas special last year. The actor was crowned the winner and took home the glitterball alongside professional dancer Nancy Xu.

In the past the actor has sparked romance rumours with co-stars after he shared cosy snaps on Instagram with both Danielle Harold and Jazzy Phoenix. Danielle previously played Jamie’s on-screen wife Lola Pearce-Brown who died from cancer. Whilst Jazzy played Nadine Keller who recently caused a stir after pretending to be pregnant with Jay’s baby.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday September 14. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

