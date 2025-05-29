Zack Hudon’s fate has been revealed in a new early release episode of EastEnders following the shocking car crash earlier this week.

Zack was seemingly left for dead after Teddy Mitchell’s car was submerged in a lake during the crash, which took place on screen on Wednesday (May 28). After revealing his secret that he is actually Barney’s father to Barney’s brother Harry, Zack was knocked out and bundled into a car by Harry.

Dad Teddy eventually caught up with the pair and intercepted his son’s plan to shut Zack up. But when Zack woke up inside Teddy’s car, he grabbed the wheel, which caused the pair to crash into a nearby lake.

While Teddy emerged from the water mostly unscathed, there was no sign of Zack, with fears that the character has met his fate. The news soon travelled back to Albert Square, where Vicki, who has bonded with Zack recently over their shared half-sister Sharon, flew into a fit of rage and revealed to Barney that Zack was actually his biological father and that his family had killed Zack.

Spoilers ahead of early release episode of EastEnders for Thursday, May 29

Fans were shocked by the scenes, with one viewer taking to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “If Eastenders have now killed off Zack I will personally never watch it again! Bad enough you killed Martin!!!”

Some fans were suspicious of Zack’s supposed death after there was no sign of the body after the car plunged into the lake. One fan said: “First rule of soaps - unless there’s a body, they ain’t dead.”

It has now been confirmed in today’s early release episode, available now on the BBC iPlayer, that Zack is in fact... alive!

A soaking and dishevelled Zack turns up in the new episode, revealing that he swam to the other side of the lake to avoid the Mitchells, who he is convinced are trying to kill him. Viewers have been left relieved at the development, with one saying: “Zack just turning up looking all wet with his one floppy strand of hair has taken me out honestly.” ANother added: “If Zack had died I would’ve stopped watching this show. My heart isn’t built for this.”

However, others have been left less than impressed by the storyline. One fan said: “I'm left with the questions.... 1. What was the point of the stunt? 2. What happened to the ambulance? 3. How did Zack just escape without anyone noticing? So many plotholes especially in the stunt part of this week.”

As a battle ensues for Barney between Zack and Teddy & Nicola - who will come out on top?