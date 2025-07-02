It should have been easy but this question wiped out 32 contestants in one go - so, can you get the correct answer?

Fans of ITV quiz show The 1% Club were left scratching their heads after a question that wiped out a staggering 32 players - out of 100 - in one fell swoop. The teaser was put to players trying to scoop a cash prize in a recent episode.

Host Lee Mack asked the contestants: "Which of these would it be impossible to do?" - with the answers "A) marry your cousin's cousin, B) marry your brother's widow or C) marry your widow's sister."

In a tense 30 seconds as players pondered the possibilities on offer, Mack felt their pain, saying: "I would like to remind our contestants I only read the questions out, I don't set them. Now, sometimes, I struggle to read them out..."

When the host revealed how many of the jackpot hopefuls had got the correct answer - a whopping 32 were forced to leave the game for providing the incorrect answer. "Wow, that is massive," the shocked host said, adding: "32 people went out on that one."

If you haven’t worked it out yet, the answer to the question is below - read on to find out if you would have been wiped out, or if you would have been one of the 68 left standing.

Mack revealed the answer was, of course, C, that it would be impossible for someone to marry their widow's sister - as they would already be dead, which is why they have a widow.

If you want to put your brain power to the test, The 1% Club airs on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.