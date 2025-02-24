Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers were left in disbelief as one contestant "burned through" lifelines on £16,000 question they thought was easy - but could you get the correct answer?

We all think we could be in with a shout at the top prize on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire - if we ever managed to get into that famous chair. One way to make it is to become famous and appear on a celebrity edition of the ITV quiz show.

On Saturday, host Jeremy Clarkson welcomed Olympic cyclist Dame Laura Kenny and Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy to take on a set of questions to win £1 million for charities of their choice. But after a relatively problem-free route to the £16,000 question, six-time Olympic medallist Laura came up against a teaser she struggled to answer - and which prompted ridicule from viewers.

Playing for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, the Dame was asked: 'Which of these 1980s films have sequels called Afterlife and Frozen Empire?' As is the format of ...Millionare, she was presented with four possible answers, which were: A) Top Gun, B) The Terminator, C) Ghostbusters and D) Blade Runner.

In a deliberation that led to mockery online, Dame Laura used up three of her lifelines on the question. A 50/50 left her with answers C and D - Ghostbusters and Blade Runner. However, still struggling, she decided to phone a friend - her dad - for help.

However, he could not come to the rescue, telling the 32-year-old he could only "guess, and I'd go for Blade Runner".

Olympic cyclist Dame Laura Kenny was stumped by her Who Wants to be a Millionaire £16,000 question | ITV

After pondering more, the star - married to fellow cycling Olympian Jason Kenny - decided against making a guess and cashed out at £8,000 for the cause.

"I think I probably wouldn't get the next question right anyway because I've got no lifelines left and I feel like that amount of money would mean a huge amount to the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust and that would be one heck of a risk I think to just have a dice and just roll so I think I'm going to take the money, thank you very much," she told Clarkson.

After the show was screened, viewers took to social media to voice their amazement at her lack of sci-fi movie knowledge. But do you know the answer? Scoll down to find out if you guessed correctly.

"Using the lifelines on these questions is just madness," wrote one viewer commented, while another said: "Laura Kenny has just burned through her lifelines on the £16,000 question. How could she not know that Afterlife and Frozen Empire are sequels to Ghostbusters? It's a relief she took the £8,000 and didn't 'roll the dice' and go with Blade Runner."

"I've not seen any of the Ghostbuster Sequels but logic would surely lead you to that answer," wrote one viewer.

However, defending Laura, another said: "Er, maybe she's been too busy winning gold medals to go to the cinema much?"

Sadly, Dame Laura will not get the chance to redeem herself in the eyes of viewers on the track, as she retired from cycling last year.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Celebrity Special is on ITV and ITVX.