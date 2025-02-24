New quiz show Time is Money coming to ITV - here's how to apply to be a contestant

A new quiz show is heading to ITV and you could be on it - here’s how to apply to be a contestant on the first series of Time is Money.

Brainboxes are being urged to test themselves in a new ITV game show - that works the wrong way around. Time is Money sees participants given their prize money at the start of the quiz - and have to keep hold of it.

They do so by answering questions in what the broadcaster says is an “exciting, fast-paced, high-octane quiz show that tests both knowledge and nerves”. Makers of the show are now looking for contestants ready to pit themselves against the clock.

“We’re looking for fun, confident, quick thinking and strategic personalities that can handle the pressure against the clock to take part, and be in with a chance of winning a huge cash prize,” the spokesperson went on.

“Players are given their prize money before they’ve answered a single question. The only catch is, you’ll need to answer correctly and race against the clock to keep hold of it.”

Quizzers who fancy their chances at landing the top prize have until Friday, March 21 to apply, and must be 18 or over. For more details - and to submit your application - see visit the ITV website.

News of the latest quiz show coming to UK television screens comes after the BBC revealed they were also looking for contestants to take part in their new programme, hosted by Amanda Holden. The Inner Circle will see members of the public battle it out to win cash prizes, tested not just on what they know - but which of their fellow players they can trust.

The quiz show will see participants compete in a series of rounds designed to test their general knowledge and strategic thinking. As they make their way through a series of games and challenges they’ll need to decide which of their opponents they’d be prepared to join forces with in order to take home the prize - but in a gripping finale, could either of the final two face the ultimate betrayal?

Amanda said: “I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers in equal measure. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV, and I can't wait to see the audience reactions!”

Made by multi-award-winning TV production company, Tern, production is now underway in Glasgow. David Marshall, Head of Entertainment at Tern, said: “Saturday night and quiz is a new frontier for us at Tern, and we're delighted that the BBC has entrusted us with this exciting opportunity. Our team here in Scotland is geared up to deliver a show that will captivate audiences with its unique blend of strategy, drama, and fun.”

The shows will air on BBC One and will be available through BBC iPlayer. Further broadcast details will be announced in due course.

Applications are now open for contestants to take part in The Inner Circle. To be in with a chance of appearing on the show and walking away with the prize pot, contact [email protected] for more information.