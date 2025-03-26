Short on cash but big on knowledge? Why not apply to be on one of these popular UK quiz shows, all looking for future contestants now...

If you seem to always be the one coming up with the correct answer, or find yourself on the winning team in the pub quiz more often than not - then perhaps you should be putting your brain power to better use. In fact, channelled in the right direction, your knowledge could see you raking it in.

Right now, these popular quiz shows, which test contestants on a variety of different subjects, are all looking for people to apply. Whether your general knowledge is on point, music is your thing or you’re an exceptional thinker under pressure, there’s a serious amount of cash up for grabs.

You could find yourself on one of the UK’s favourite programmes hosted by the country’s most famous faces. So if you think you have what it takes to remain calm under questioning from the likes of Bradley Walsh, Lee Mack, Jeremy Clarkson, Michael McIntyre and, dynamic duo, Ant & Dec, read on to find out how.

Apply to be a contestant on The Chase, The 1% Club, Limitless Win, Countdown and more | Channels' own

The Chase - how to apply

Long running Quiz show, The Chase, is looking for people to take part. So if you think you have what it takes to outrun the chaser, and contend with Bradley Walsh's cheesy jokes, head over to the Cast It website and fill in your details.

The 1% Club - how to apply

Lee Mack is hosting a brand new series of The 1% Club so if you want to find out if you are a 90% player or can go all the way to the 1% question and win up to £100,000, get your name down at the Cast It website. Applications close on September 26, 2025.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? - how to apply

Jeremy Clarkson is hosting another exciting series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? so producers are looking for contestants who think they can make it all the way to £1m. If you would like the chance to sit opposite Jeremy in the world-famous Hotseat then please apply at the Cast It website. Applications close on November 7, 2025.

Pointless - how to apply

Do you know the obscurest of information? Then this is the quiz for you. Apply via the Pointless website now for the new series of BBC1's Pointless to be in with a chance of winning the show jackpot and a coveted Pointless trophy! Applications close on October 3, 2025.

Limitless Win - how to apply

You could win big, but even if you don't, you'd get to meet Ant and Dec, so it's a win/win situation. Limitless Win needs contestants to apply via the Cast It website but you don't have long as applications close on April 11, 2025.

The Wheel - how to apply

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel gives contestants the chance to win an amazing cash prize with celebrity experts assisting you in answering the questions and hopefully bag you the jackpot! Apply at the Cast It website before the closing date of May 30.

The Hit List - how to apply

Think you know your music? Well, applications are open for the next series of The Hit List so you could get the chance to put your knowledge to the test and win £10,000. But you have just a couple of days before the March 28 deadline to get your application in via the Short Audition website.

Countdown - how to apply

The daytime words and numbers quiz show first appeared on Channel 4 in 1982 and has been a popular, cult show ever since. If you want to join the army of people who have appeared on the show since then apply on the Cast It website.