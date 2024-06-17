Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major TV schedule shake up as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders will all be cancelled and removed from TV guide.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled and removed from the Monday June 17 TV schedule.

The two ITV soaps will not air on TV tonight, but will resume to their normal prime time slots on Tuesday June 18. This is due to the Euro 2024 football competition being aired from 4:15 pm on ITV1.

Monday night will see double Euros matches with coverage of the Belgium vs Slovakia game starting at 4:15 pm followed by Austria vs France at 7:15 pm. On Sunday (June 16) England played their first match against Serbia and won 1-0 with a goal from Jude Bellingham.

Soap fans will be happy to know that Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be on our TV screens from 7pm on Tuesday. Both soaps will air one hour long special episodes to make up for missing episodes on Monday.

However, the soaps will continue to be affected by football over the next few weeks. The UEFA Euros 2024 will be available to watch on BBC One and ITV1 throughout June and July meaning as well as Emmerdale, Coronation Street EastEnders will see changes to the scheduled.

EastEnders will be moved to BBC Two on the days the football will be aired on the channel including England's next game against Denmark which will be on BBC One from 4:00 pm on Thursday June 20.

