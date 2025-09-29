A shocking arrival in Emmerdale village leaves Robert reeling as his prison life catches up with him

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale viewers have been curious as to who ‘K’ is after the end of last week’s drama in the village. We saw Robert receive a text from a mystery person known only as ‘K’ in his phone, just after he and Aaron got their friendship back on track following the entire saga with John

*Warning - Major spoilers for Emmerdale episode - September 29*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In tonight’s episode, the mystery man arrives at Robert’s door much to his astonishment. Robert seems initially pleased to see him, but is reluctant to show him around the village.

Kev appears in the village in tonight's Emmerdale, in a bombshell for Robert. | ITV

It is very heavily inferred that ‘K’, who we find out is called Kev, has just left prison, meaning that Robert met him during his time inside. Their catch-up session at Robert’s home quickly takes a turn when it become evident that the pair had formed a romantic connection, and then the bombshell is dropped when Kev reveals that he is Robert’s husband!

That’s the not the only news Kev has for Robert - it turns out he’s only on day release and says that he got permission to leave as he only has six months to live. Kev asks Robert to visit him in prison and tells him he will be hoping to arrange more day release time before his time is up.

Vic walks in just as Kev prepares to leave. Once he is gone, Robert explains the full situation to Vic, who is stunned that her brother didn’t mention he had a husband he met in prison. Robert reveals that Kev saved his life inside, fending off those who were targeting him for beatings and getting place into solitary confinement as a result of defending him. He also reveals that he married him because of Kev acting as a protector in prison, adding that he owes him his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vic asks Robert if he is in love with Aaron, to which Robert says yes, and she tells him to get divorced as soon as possible from Kev. Robert says it’s not as easy was walking away, as Kev has a huge wealth that he will inherit as his husband when he does eventually die. Vic berates him for being so materialistic and for wanting to keep the secret from Aaron just after the pair have taken the first step to rebuilding their relationship. She agrees not to tell Aaron, but only if Robert does and vows to tell him herself if Robert fails to mention his prison husband.

Emmerdale airs at 7.30pm weeknight on ITV1 and STV. Early release episodes are available from 7am each weekday morning on ITVX, STV Player, and YouTube.