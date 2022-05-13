The Essex Serpent premiered on Apple+ TV and is a film adaptation of Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel

The new historical drama series The Essex Serpent has premiered on Apple+ TV.

The six-part gothic series is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Sarah Perry, and will run for six weeks.

Starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, here is everything you need to know.

What is The Essex Serpent about?

The movie series and novel are set in the Victorian era, in the year 1893, and is based in a fictional Essex village called Aldwinter.

It tells the story of Cora Seaborne (Danes) who, relishing her recent freedom from an abusive husband, moves from London to Aldwinter with her young son (Caspar Griffiths) and housekeeper (Hayley Squires).

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent (Credit: Apple TV+)

Newly-widowed Cora becomes obsessed with a local superstition that a mythical creature, known as The Essex Serpent, has returned to the area while forming an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston).

Who is Sarah Perry?

English author Sarah Perry wrote The Essex Serpent inspired by her childhood town Maldon, in Essex.

The 2016 award-winning novel is her second book with other titles such as After Me Comes The Flood and Melmoth.

Sarah has received accolades from Waterstones for Book of the Year Awards and Women’s Prize for Fiction, among others.

When it is on Apple+ TV?

The first two episodes premiered on 13 May on Apple+ TV and the series is due to run for the next six weeks.