Season 3 of HBO drama Euphoria has been delayed by major studios' treatment of actors and writers, which has caused major strikes

Since the third season of Euphoria was confirmed by HBO last year, its release has been delayed by dual Hollywoodstrikes and the tragic death of one of the show's main stars.

The gritty high school drama series, which stars Zendaya as a troubled teen with addiction issues, has amassed a cult following since the show debuted in 2019.

The second season followed in January 2022, but fans could be in for a longer wait for the third series. Euphoria is among a string of high profile productions, including The Last of Us, Stranger Things, and Deadpool 3 to be affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The Euphoria team also suffered a huge blow on Monday when it was announced that series regular Angus Cloud had died - tributes have been pouring in to the late star since the sad news broke.

This is what we know about season three of Euphoria, including when it could be released, who will star, and the what it will be about:

Zendaya won an Emmy for her role as Rue in Euphoria

When is Euphoria season 3 coming out?

Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February 2022, but nothing much has happened on the project since then.

HBO's head of drama said that work on a script for the third season was started as post-production was taking place on the critically panned Sam Levinson series Idol. But, with the writers’ strike beginning in May, progress on the script will have stalled.

The Hollywood actors’ strike is unlikely to affect production as filming is not expected to begin this year, and the dispute should be resolved within a few months.

Assuming that the WGA strike ends and the script is finished by the end of the year, filming could begin in 2024. Producers previously said that it takes around one month to shoot each episode, meaning that, assuming season three is eight episodes long, filming could wrap by autumn 2024.

Taking post-production into account, the earliest we can expect the new series to land is some time in the first half of 2025. There are of course a lot of variables that could affect the release date - check back here for updates on when the new season will air.

What is Euphoria season 3 about?

The plot for the third season of Euphoria has not yet been revealed, and with the writing process still far from complete, the show’s producers may not even know what is going to happen. Additionally, Angus Cloud’s death on Monday will most likely result in the current scripts being rewritten.

Rue will still be in the hole for a large sum of money to unforgiving drug dealer Laurie, and will not be safe until she pays back her debt. Meanwhile, Cassie will still wrestle with her unreciprocated feelings or Nate.

Beyond that anything could happen in the third season - we’ll know more when the script is completed and production is under way.

Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in Euphoria, died on 31 July

Will Angus Cloud be in Euphoria season 3?

Filming on season three of Euphoria has not yet started, so Cloud will not reprise his role as Fezco in season three.

Cloud tragically died, aged 25, at his family's home in Oakland, California on Monday (31 July). His cause of death is unknown though his mother reported a possible overdose.

Cloud was a major presence in the first two seasons of Euphoria, playing big hearted drug dealer Fezco in 16 episodes of the show. The character of Fezco was originally written out of the show at the end of season two but the finale was rewritten, with Ashtray, Fezco’s younger brother, played by Javon Walton, getting killed off instead.

With Cloud’s tragic death, Fezco will not feature in the next season of the show unless his character is recast, which is unlikely.

Who is in the cast of Euphoria season 3?

Returning cast include:

Zendaya as Rue

Hunter Schafer as Jules

Jacob Elordi as Nate

Alexa Demie as Maddy

Algee Smith as Chris

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Maude Apatow as Lexi

Storm Reid as Gia

Nika King as Leslie

Austin Abrams as Ethan

Colman Domingo as Ali

Is there a trailer for Euphoria season 3?