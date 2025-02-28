Eurosport: TV channel that housed football, F1 and cycling axed after 35 years
Eurosport, which was first launched in 1989 as a collaboration between the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union, has officially been shut down as of Thursday, February 28. The channel had built up a loyal audience from fans of tennis, snooker and motorsport.
With the channel axed, the broadcasting rights are being integrated into TNT Sports' programming. Company executives say the change is intended to streamline options for sports fans.
But the decision has raised concerns about the future availability of free-to-air sports content. Both Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 will be absorbed into TNT Sports, meaning they will no longer exist as separate channels. Eurosport’s website will now also redirect users to the TNT Sports website.
Back in January, Scott Young, WBD Sports Europe’s chief, said: “Combining Eurosport and TNT Sports content in the UK and Ireland will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans. We know audiences are looking for a slightly simpler journey on where to find the sport they love.
“This move will also continue to best deliver value for our leagues and federation partners, as we continue our 35 years plus commitment to investment and championing of sport on our screens.”
Despite the changes, Olympic coverage will remain unaffected, with broadcasting rights still shared with the BBC. Regarding the future of the Tour de France, Young added that “parts” of the event will air on the free-to-air channel Quest, while promising “more immersive coverage” of cycling events.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.