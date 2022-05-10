All eyes are on the Italian city of Turin as it prepares to host Europe’s biggest party

Love it, hate it or love to hate it - Eurovision is back.

Eyes are fixed on Italy as it prepares to host the huge event, which is expected to attract almost 200 million viewers.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eurovision is not just a one-day event, with fans hoping to catch a preview of some of their favourite songs on stage for the first time during the highly-anticipated semi-finals.

But how do Eurovision’s semi-finals work? And where can you watch the first show from the UK?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Italy’s Maneskin were last year’s winners, hence Eurovision 2022 being held in Turin (Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

When is the Eurovision semi-final?

There will be two semi-finals before the grand final.

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final 1 will take place at 8pm UK time on Tuesday 10 May.

The second semi-final will take place at the same time on Thursday 12 May.

Which countries are taking part in the Eurovision semi-final?

Before any show kicks off, around 40 countries enter the competition each year.

This year 41 countries are taking place, however not every country takes part in the semi-finals.

The UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy are a group of countries known as ‘The Big Five’ - the five biggest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

As part of ‘The Big Five’, these countries are given a free pass into the grand final. The hosts are also traditionally given an automatic place - as Big Five member Italy won the compeition last year, they were already guranteed a spot in the final.

Russia was orginally due to take part in the competition, however Eurovision announced shortly after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that the country had been removed from the contest.

All eyes will be on Ukraine’s performance, with the Kalush Orchestra representing the country in semi-final one alongside 16 other countries.

Kalush Orchestra are representing Ukraine in Eurovision 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

The running order for the first semi-final is:

Albania

Latvia

Lithuania

Switzerland

Slovenia

Ukraine

Bulgaria

Netherlands

Moldova

Portugal

Croatia

Denmark

Austria

Iceland

Greece

Norway

Armenia

Only 10 countries from each semi-final will make it through, with 25 countries performing for the trophy in the final.

Can the UK vote in the Eurovision semi-finals?

Voting in the Eurovision semi-finals is a bit different to voting in the grand finale.

While every country in Europe can vote in the final - regardless of whether they made it to the final themselves - not every nation has a deciding vote on who makes it through the semis.

The Big Five group are split between the Tuesday and Thursday shows, with the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy only able to cast a vote in one of the semi-finals.

This year, the UK will be able to vote in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday 12 May.

Where is Eurovision 2022 being hosted?

Rock band Måneskin took home the title last year, after topping the leaderboard with 524 points.

Maneskin impressed audiences with Zutti E Buoni. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Italian rock band impressed audiences with their song ‘Zutti E Buoni’, bringing the Eurovision trophy back to Italy for the first time since 1990.

As a result, the 2022 contest is taking place in the country, with the northern city of Turin playing host.

What channel is the Eurovision semi-final on?

Fans will be able to watch the Eurovision semi-finals from the UK on the BBC.

Both semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Three.

When is the Eurovision final?

The grand final will take place at 8pm UK time on Saturday 14 May.