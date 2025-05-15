The second semi-final of Eurovision is taking place tonight (May 15) - and this time the UK is taking part.

The Eurovision Song Contest kicked off in style in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday evening (May 13), when ten countries booked their place in the grand final. The first semi-final saw performances from countries including Sweden, Iceland, Albania and Portugal.

There is one more semi-final to go ahead of the final on Saturday, May 17. The remaining 16 hopeful qualifiers, including Ireland, Austria, Malta and Australia, are set to perform for the voting public in the aim of booking their slot in the final.

UK viewer were unable to participate in the vote during the first semi-final - but what about this semi-final? Here’s everything you need to know.

The UK will be able to vote in the second live semi-final of Eurovision 2025. | Alma Bengtsson/EBU

Can the UK vote in Eurovision Song Contest semi-final?

The semi-finals of Eurovision work a little differently in that while all countries can vote at the same in the grand final, for the semi-final stages the countries are split. Therefore viewers in each country can only vote on one of the two semi-finals.

This year, the UK can vote in the second semi-final on Thursday evening (May 15). Viewers based in the UK can make their decision on which songs they think deserve a place in the grand final on Saturday.

The UK will perform in this semi-final but this will only be as a preview for Saturday’s performance as the country already is an automatic qualifier for the grand final. Even if the UK was competing in the semi-final public vote, UK viewers would not be able to cast their vote for Remember Monday as you cannot vote for your own country.

How to vote in Eurovision Song Contest

The easiest way to vote in the semi-final or in the grand final of the show in via the Eurovision app. The app is available on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

When voting opens in the show, you will be able to cast up to 20 votes for your favourite songs. Phone lines will also be open, with the number for each act normally shown on screen while the voting period is open.

The voting window will open after the last act of the semi-final has finished performing and will close almost 20 minutes later. The results will be revealed later in the show after the voting window has closed.