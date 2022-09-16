Fate: The Winx Saga is a Netflix fantasy series following a group of students at a magical boarding school

Netflix fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga returns for a second season which sees students at the magic school Alfea deal with a new dark threat.

The series is a live action version of the animated Nickelodeon show Winx Club which aired from 2004-2019.

Fate: The Winx Saga

The Winx Saga follows the fairy Bloom and her group of friends as they embark on their magical education, deal with a militant headmistress, and fight powerful forces of evil.

This is everything you need to know about the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga.

What is season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga about?

Season two sees the group return to Alfea School which is now under the strict control of Rosalind.

Silva has been imprisoned for treason, the Burned Ones are out of the picture, and Dowling has also disappeared.

Fairies begin to go missing during the night, and Bloom and her friends must uncover a new threat facing the school and the Otherworld.

Who is in the cast of The Winx Saga season 2?

Sadie Soverall as Beatrix

Abigail Cowen as Bloom Peters

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Princess Stella

Precious Mustapha as Aisha

Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey

Elisha Applebaum as Musa

Freddie Thorp as Riven

Theo Graham as Dane

Jacob Dudman as Sam

Danny Griffinas Sky

Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva

Ken Duken as Andreas

Paulina Chávez as Flora

Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian

Brandon Grace as Grey

Miranda Richardson as Rosalind

Why was the role of Rosalind recast?

Rosalind was played by Lesley Sharp in the first season of The Winx Saga, and was released from stasis at the end of the season before killing Farah and taking over as headmistress of Alfea.

Sharp is known for her roles in Scott & Bailey, Starlings and Living the Dream, as well as films The Full Monty, and Help.

Miranda Richardson as Rosalind in Fate: The Winx Saga

The role of Rosalind was recast due to Sharp’s commitments to other projects - she was busy playing the lead role in Philoctetes at the National Theatre from August to September 2021.

Her performance schedule overlapped with the filming of The Winx Saga season two, which was shot in Ireland from July to November last year.

Miranda Richardson was chosen to replace Sharp as Richardson for the second season.

Richardson is known for her roles in The Crying Game and Sleepy Hollow, as well as the TV shows Good Omens Curfew.

When is The Winx Saga season 2 release date?

Season two of The Winx Saga landed on Netflix on 16 September, with the full series being released in one go.

There are seven episodes in season two, and six episodes in season one - both seasons are available to watch on Netflix now.

Season six and seven of Winx Club and season one and two of World of Winx are also on Netflix now. They are both animated shows based on the same character as Fate: The Winx Saga.

Is there a trailer?