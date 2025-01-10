Father Brown returns for series 12. | BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

Father Brown is back to transport fans to the sleepy village of Kembleford and the crime mysteries within the town.

The BBC hit show has become one of the broadcaster’s most popular daytime offerings, drawing in an average of 2.5 million viewers per episode for its 11th series. The cosy crime drama has even become a hit overseas, with fans hailing from the US, Canada and Australia.

The show is now returning for its 12th series, with fans excited to dive back into the world of Father Brown. While the intriguing crime mysteries keep viewers guessing, the show is also noted for its quaint and picturesque setting in the fictional village of Kembleford.

Shot on location, the crew has taken advantage of the natural beauty of some of England’s most charming towns.

Where is Father Brown filmed?

The fictional village of Kembleford is set in Gloucestershire Cotswolds, with many scenes being filmed in and around this area. The Church of St Peter and St Paul in the Cotswold village of Blockley doubles for Kembleford’s St Mary’s Catholic Church.

Other locations used for filming within Gloucestershire include Sudeley Castle, Winchcombe Railway Station, and the old hospital in Moreton-in-Marsh. Father Brown has also filmed in Kirtlington Park in Oxfordshire, as well as other Oxfordshire landmarks such as Bloxham School, Broughton Castle and Chastleton House.

When is Father Brown series 12 on TV?

You can be transported back to Kembleford when Father Brown returns for series 12 at 2pm on Friday, January 10 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The full series is available to watch right now on BBC iPlayer.