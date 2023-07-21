Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner star in Fifteen-Love, a new Amazon Prime drama about abuse of power in the world of elite tennis

Fifteen-Love, a new drama set in the world of elite tennis, made its debut today on Amazon Prime Video.

The series, which stars Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland among others, follows a one-time tennis prodigy after she alleges her former tennis coach started an inappropriate relationship with her at the height of her competitive career.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fifteen-Love.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for Fifteen-Love explains that the series “explores the story of Justine Pearce, a dynamic young sports prodigy, who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam Tennis. Glenn Lapthorn was Justine’s maverick coach with whom she shared an intense rapport. Together they reached the Semi-Finals of the French Open. However, tragedy struck on court, and Justine's dream of sporting glory was cut brutally short by a devastating injury, which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.”

The series picks up five years later, finding Justine working as a physiotherapist at an elite tennis academy. Shaken when Glenn suddenly re-enters her life, Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach – forcing everyone to reconsider what they thought they knew about the end of Justine’s tennis career.

Who stars in Fifteen-Love?

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine Pierce and Aidan Turner as Glenn Lapthorne in Fifteen-Love, exchanging a tennis ball (Credit: Rob Youngson/Amazon Prime Studios)

Ella Lily Hyland plays Justine Pearce, a one-time tennis prodigy. Fifteen-Love marks Hyland’s first major television starring role, which she discussed in a recent interview with NationalWorld.

Aiden Turner plays Glenn Lapthorn, Justine’s former tennis coach. Turner is best known for his time as the star of Poldark, but you’ll likely also recognise him from Being Human, the Hobbit trilogy, and The Suspect. He can next be seen in the Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals, in which he stars alongside David Tennant and Danny Dyer.

They’re joined by Harmony Rose-Bremmer (Death in Paradise), Anna Chancellor (The Split), Jessica Darrow (Encanto), and Tom Varey (Game of Thrones) among others.

Who writes and directs Fifteen-Love?

Fifteen-Love was created and written by Hania Elkington, who is also credited as a producer on the series. Elkington is best known as the co-creator of the 2018 supernatural drama The Innøcents, but you might also know her from writing for The Essex Serpent. Her next project is an adaptation of Emma Flint's Little Deaths, set to star Amanda Seyfried.

Eva Riley (Perfect 10, Diagnosis) directed three episodes of Fifteen-Love, with Toby MacDonald (Old Boys, Je t’aime John Wayne) directing the remaining three.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Fifteen-Love?

Fifteen-Love is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21 July, with every episode available to stream immediately as part of a boxset.

How many episodes are there?

Fifteen-Love is a six-part drama, with each episode running just under an hour long.

Will there be a second series of Fifteen-Love?

In a recent interview with NationalWorld, Aidan Turner discussed the possibility of a second season, saying that “it's rare that you do something these days, I suppose, where it just lies in itself as a miniseries – you know, you're not sort of tying little bows around certain things for a Series 2 or 3. The entirety of our story is held in these episodes.”

While that doesn’t rule out a second series necessarily, it certainly suggests there are no current plans for further instalments of Fifteen-Love.

Why should I watch Fifteen Love?