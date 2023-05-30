The model and brief TV star Judy Fitzgerald, from Limerick, Ireland, died unexpectedly on Saturday 27 May, aged 32. Judy appeared on RTE’s First Dates Ireland last March where she went on a date with a cocky Dublin lad and blew him away with her looks.

The multitalented model was also a fitness instructor and worked as a midwife on the front line at a hospital in Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic. She joined supermodels from around the world as she strutted the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in 2015, and regularly shared modelling snaps to her 109,000 Instagram followers.

Judy celebrated becoming a World Beauty Fitness and Fashion (WBFF) PRO Athlete earlier this year, and also launched her own fitness coaching website. On top of this work, she shared steamier content on her OnlyFans account.

When was Judy Fitzgerald on First Dates?

Judy Fitzgerald was a contestant on season 8 episode 11 of First Dates Ireland, which aired in March this year when she was 31.

She was joined by 33 year old Aaron, from Dublin, who described himself as a 9.9 out of 10. But when he laid eyes on Judy, he was nearly lost for words - when she asked him if he was nervous he admitted that he was, smoothly adding that he didn’t realise how ‘gorgeous’ his date would be.

Before leaving the First Dates Ireland Coda Restaurant, Aaron gave Judy a rose, but he wasn’t able to secure a second date with the model. She said that she had enjoyed her date and thought that Aaron was a ‘gent’, but didn’t want to see Aaron again romantically.

The episode first aired on Irish channel RTE Two on 16 March 2023. Unfortunately the episode is not available to watch in the UK.

When did Judy Fitzgerald die?

Judy died on Saturday 27 May, her obituary stated - a cause of death has not been revealed. The notice announcing her death read: "Judy Fitzgerald passed away unexpectedly on 27th May 2023."

The obituary continued: “Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Liam and Imelda, sister Lucy, brother William, brother-in-law Pedro, extended members of the Fitzgerald and Martin families and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace."