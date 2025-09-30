Channel 4 has given an exclusive first look at tonight’s Married at First Sight as the couples prepare for their inaugural commitment ceremony.

The MAFS UK series 10 couples are preparing to face the experts for the first time since they married a stranger in tonight’s (Tuesday September 30) commitment ceremony.

Ahead of the airing of the episode, the broadcaster has released a first look at how one of the couple’s chats is going to go down - and it’s an emotional one.

The clip, which has been shared on the show’s official Instagram page, shows fan favourite couple Nelly and Steven sit down on the couch for the debrief of their wedding and honeymoon with Paul Brunson, Charlene Douglas, and Mel Schilling.

Nelly and Steven have been the most loved-up couple of the series so far. They arguably had a dream MAFS wedding; instantly finding each other attractive and then only strengthening their connection as they spend the rest of the reception together and found out more about each other. They were both particularly thrilled to find they were family orientated and wanted to build a family with their spouse.

On their honeymoon, they were shown to be having lots of fun together and were affectionate and loving. Nelly told the cameras she was having the dream honeymoon with her new husband. But, she also explained that she struggles to be vulnerable in relationships because her former partners haven’t been supportive.

On the couch, she opens up about it more and says: “I just kind of worry that if I show too much emotion, like in my last relationship, I would be too emotional sometimes. Or, if I get tearful it was ‘oh for God’s sake you’re crying again’. Sometimes I think I shouldn’t give those emotions because what if it happens again. And then the tears kept leaking from my face.”

Charlene responds: “I really applaud the fact that you did that, and I could see that that wasn’t an easy thing for you to do. I would also like to say though that it is really important for you to be kinder to yourself. And I would encourage you to acknowledge that actually, it’s alright to show emotion. It says a lot more about your ex-partners that they weren’t able to hold that. What I’m seeing here is that Steven can. He can be there for you.”

Nelly smiles and says: “I feel it”, confirming that her and Steven are very much blissfully happy. Nelly also smiles at her and rubs her shoulder affectionately throughout the exchange.

Watch tonight’s episode of MAFS, on E4 at 9pm, to see how the rest of the couple’s get on at the commitment ceremony.

* MAFS UK continues at 9pm on E4 every Sunday to Thursday.