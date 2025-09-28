A fomer Married At First Sight UK bride has revealed behind-the-scenes secrets of the show as the new series gets well underway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Series 10 of the hugely popular Channel 4 dating show has already seen some truly cringeworthy weddings, some very disappointed brides, and some extremely tense honeymoons . . . and it’s only just begun. So viewers can be sure there’s plenty more drama and ups and downs to come.

But, we do know the show is edited. As a result two of this year’s brides have taken to Instagram to reveal the true nature of their honeymoons after the show edit made them out to be “awful” and full of “drama”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, there’s lots of details we don’t get to see. That means that, at times, there can be things that don’t make sense - such as why brides and gooms sometimes talk about loved ones not being able to be present at their wedding ceremony and having to call them on the phone instead. But, now a former bride has revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets about the show which may put some aspects of it into perspective.

Erica Roberts, who took part in MAFS UK in 2023, spoke out in a social media Q&A this week. Recording a TikTok video Erica, who continued a relationship with TV groom Jordan after the show came to an end but was then involved in a bitter split, encouraged fans to ask her anything. So, of course, many people were quick to ask her to give some of the backstage gossip.

Married at First Sight UK star Erica Robers has revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets about the show. Photo by TikTok/@ericarobertss. | TikTok/@ericarobertss

Erica was only too happy to oblige, revealing the strict rules all the cast had to follow about their weddings. She called the show "stingy" as brides and grooms are only allowed to bring 12 guests to their MAFS wedding – something else which has also been spoken about by MAFS UK 2024 bride Emma Barnes, who also said in an interview with NationalWorld this week that her dating life is ‘atrocious’.

She also revealed that she was given £1,200 which was meant cover her wedding dress, her shoes, her veil, her bridesmaid dresses and shoes and any accessories. “It doesn’t stretch,” she said. In the comments, one person asked about this further and she said: “Thanks to C4 for being tight”, adding that she had to spend around £400 of her own money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality TV explained that brides and grooms have “no say” in many aspects of the wedding, including the location. She did say that they will be asked what flowers and favours they would like for example - but branded those questions “pointless”, claiming she got “absolutely f***ing nothing” that she asked for.

Erica also added that all of the guests she was able to invite had to make their own way to the wedding venue and had to cover all of their own costs.

She later revealed that couples have no say about their honeymoons - either where the destination is or when they’ll be going or how long for. She recalled how cast members are only told in advance if they’ll be going to a warm or cold country so they can pack a “honeymoon case” accordingly.

The TV star also said that filming for her wedding day began at 5am and ended at 2am the following day - and just as she was going to sleep she got a phone call to tell her she needed to get up and get ready to go to the airport - leaving her “so tired”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another video, a fan asked her if she regretted going on the show. In response, she said she didn’t because she “loved the filming process”. However, she admitted that she “really struggled” with the edit of the show, which none of the cast members have “any control” over.

* Married at First Sight UK 2025 is airing on E4 every Sunday to Thursday now. You can watch Erica in MAFS UK 2023 or Emma in MAFS UK 2024 on Channel 4 On Demand any time.