Married at First Sight Australia season 12 bride Awhina Rutene has sparked rumours that she’s dating another co-star, months after she was thought to be in a relationship with Billy Belcher.

The former TV bride, who took part in the hugely popular Channel Nine dating show earlier this year, uploaded a video to her TikTok page of her holding hands with another co-star, months after she was linked to Billy Belcher.

In the video Awhina, who split from her on-screen husband Adrian Araouzou shortly after the experiment ended, walked hand-in-hand with her co-star and appeared to look up lovingly at him - and it’s no other than Dave Hand.

The video soon had fans asking questions, with many believing this was confirmation that the pair are now romantically involved. But, she was quick to set the record straight on her Instagram, explaining that they were actually just following an internet trend. Posting to her Stories, she wrote: “Guys, Dave is a friend, this is a TT (TikTok) trend where it emphasises height difference.”

She went on to explain that she was happily single. “'I think everyone knows how much I valued Dave during filming but just so we're all clear I am single, and currently content not being in a relationship right now.”

Fans were thrilled back in June when Awhina seemingly confirmed her relationship with co-star Billy after months of speculation the two were dating. At the time, Awhina posted a series of photos to her and Billy together on her Instagram page along with the caption “I’ll keep this one”. Shortly afterwards, however, the pair confirmed that they are just very close friends.

Jamie and Dave on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Dave was matched with Jamie Marinios during the show, who also became good friends with Awhina. The pair also made it to the end of the experiment and agreed to stay togther in the outside world at Final Vows, just like Awhina and Adrian - but they also split after a short time together once they had returned to their normal lives.

Fellow co-stars Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan were also said to be dating post-show, but they have also said they are nothing more than friends.