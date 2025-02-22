Rachel Bruno, the daughter of boxing legend Frank Bruno, is set to appear on tonight's episode of 'Gladiators' (Saturday Feburary 22).

Rachel, whose mum is the boxer's ex-wife Laura, is a personal trainer and mental health campaigner and will be one of the contestants on tonight’s next episode of the hit BBC game show.

Rachel told the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column: “I’ve been into fitness my whole life but boxing runs in my blood. My dad is one of my big driving forces in my fitness journey. Growing up with him being so successful has kind of rubbed off on me. You have to put 110% in it. That is what I get from my dad.”

The 37-year-old was inspired to sign up after being inspired by the success of her father and wanting to follow in his footsteps as a champion.

She said: “It’s exciting to get in that arena. I can’t wait. All my family will be chanting my name. I am the fittest I’ve ever been. I’m going to be the fastest, baddest girl here yet.”

It comes months after Frank underwent brain scans amid concerns of a "slow decline". The 63-year-old former heavyweight champion, who won 40 of his 45 fights in the 1980s and 1990s, was studied by doctors in October, who tried to determine if the blows to the head he sustained during his 14-year career have caused long-term damage.

Boxing legend Frank Bruno. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Prime Video

Speaking in the documentary 'Four Kings' about her dad, Rachel said: "We have learned recently that his brain might be on a slow decline. They are just doing scans and tests at the moment. With the impact of his career and constant knocks to the head, it’s obviously probably not helped.”

She added: "We don’t know how fast his brain is going to decline. It’s sad but we’re a strong family and we want to cherish these moments."

Despite the concerns, Frank said at the time that he couldn't be happier with how his life has panned out. He said: "I fulfilled my dream. I won the world championship. I’ve got some beautiful kids. What more do you need?"

He subsequently insisted his health is "fine". He shared a statement online which read: "I confirm my health is fine. I am doing speaking events every week and audiences who see and hear me up and down the country will testify to that. People are booking me all the time, in fact the diary is looking good."

An insider close to the former boxer insisted the checks are a routine process for any retired fighter at the time, and Frank was the healthiest he has been in "years".

Frank retired from the ring in 1996 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder that same year. Since his diagnosis he has been sectioned in a psychiatric hospital four times.

Who are Frank Bruno’s children?

Frank is the father of four children; Rachel, Nicola, Franklyn and Freya.

Nicola, Rachel and Franklin’s mum is Laura Bruno, who was married to Frank between 1990 and 2001. Nicola is 42, Rachel is 37 and Franklyn is 29.

Freya’s mum is Frank’s old friend Yvonne Clydesdale, who he dated in the early 2000s. Freya is now 18 years old.

Frank Bruno reportedly had a net worth of $10 million, as of January 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth was earned from his boxing career.