Excitment is high as fans await the return of Gavin and Stacey this Christmas - and the first look at the new episode has just been released.

The hit BBC comedy drama is set to air its first episode in five years this Christmas, with anticipation high for was has been promised to be the final ever Gavin and Stacey episode. The new image from the set shows stars James Corden, Matthew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones recreating a famous image from the show’s first series, which aired in 2007.

The first look at Gavin and Stacey as the first episode in five years look to premiere this Christmas. | BBBC/Fulwell73 & Tidy Productions/Tom Jackson/PA Wire

The cast were spotted filming earlier this year on Barry Island, the show’s spiritual home, sparking even more excitement and anticipation among fans. The big question on everyone’s lips is whether James Corden’s Smithy and Ruth Jones’ Ness tied the knot after Nessa popped the question to him.

The cast recreated an image from the first series of Gavin and Stacey, which aired in 2007. | BBC/Baby Cow Productions/Neil Bennett /PA Wire

While it has not been revealed whether Smithy accepted her proposal, BBC bosses have revealed that the upcoming episode will feature Gavin (Horne) and Stacey (Page) “looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage”, while Nessa begins a new business venture.

Neil The Baby, son of Smithy and Nessa, last appeared in the 2019 Christmas special aged 12 and is set to return, beginning an apprenticeship with his dad. Rob Brydon is also set to return as fan favourite Uncle Bryn, while Melanie Walters will also return as Stacey’s mum Gwen, as well as Michael “Mick” Shipman (Larry Lamb) and Pam Shipman (Alison Steadman) also return to host Christmas celebrations.

The new episode is expected to be one of the highlights of the festival TV schedule, with the last episode in 2019 attracting 17.1 million viewers, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at that point.

Corden first broke the news that the believed show was returning in May, saying: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”