George Clarke's Adventures in Americana: When is it on and how to watch?
Everyone’s favourite architect George Clarke is back with a brand new series
George Clarke is back with a brand new series exploring architecture and design and this time he is heading over the pond to America. The new series which starts on Sunday January 21 will see the TV presenter, 49, looking at the fascinating stories of the people and the buildings that have made America such a unique and beautiful place.
“George Clarke explores the iconic Americana design movement on a captivating path less travelled around the United States,” according to the Channel 4 synopsis.
In the first episode of the four-part documentary series, the Amazing Spaces presenter starts his journey in Louisiana and travels 650 miles to Texas. He learns how waves of immigration from Europe over 300 years have shaped the distinctly different styles of architecture found across these two states.
Is there a trailer for George Clarke's Adventures in Americana?
There doesn’t appear to be a trailer available to watch just yet, however, you don’t have to wait long until the series airs.
When is George Clarke's Adventures in Americana on TV?
The brand new series of George Clarke's Adventures in Americana airs on Channel 4 at 9:00pm on Sunday January 21.
When to watch more of George Clarke?
If you want to watch more series with George Clarke, he has a huge selection of home restoration programmes including; Amazing Spaces, Flipping Houses, Old House New House and Ugly House to New House. All episodes are available to binge watch now on Channel 4 streaming service.
