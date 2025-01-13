Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC sitcom Ghosts could be making its way back to screens soon, just over a year after the show said goodbye to viewers.

The hit series, which gained millions of fans during its run on the BBC between 2019 and 2023, followed Charlotte Richie’s Alison Cooper and Kiell Smith-Bynoe’s Mike Cooper as they took up residence in the country home inhabited by historical former residents.

Ghosts aired its finale episode on Christmas Day in 2023. More than 6.6 million viewers tuned in to watch as couple Alison and Mike decided to sell on their country house and say goodbye to their paranormal friends in the process.

While the emotional finale episode appeared to close the book on the show for good, there are rumbling that the cast could be making a comeback, this time on the big screen. Sources close to the show have claimed that a film adaptation of the show has been “given the greenlight”.

They told the Daily Star: “A film has been written, and it’s been given the green light. Everyone involved is really excited that Ghosts will be on the big screen.”

The show boast a who’s-who of British comedy, including Wonka star Simon Farnaby, comedian Lolly Adefope, Horrible Histories and Gavin & Stacey star Mathew Baynton and Sex Education and Peep Show actor Jim Howick. Other stars included Ben Willbond, Laurence Rickard, Katy Wix and Martha Howe-Douglas.

The insider revealed that there is hope that most of the cast would return to reprise their roles. They added: “Producers have already signed up a few of them, and they’re in talks with the others. They think it’ll be a dream cast.”

Lolly Adefope previously spoke about making a return to the show. She told Metro: “The ending was quite final in a satisfying way. I think it’s harder to cope with if it’s really open-ended, it’s nice to have that finality. But if there was another opportunity, definitely. It was so much fun.”